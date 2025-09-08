Faithward Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $418.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

