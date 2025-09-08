JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $294.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $305.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

