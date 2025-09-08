The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 192.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

