CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.83 and last traded at $92.77. 137,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 133,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CorVel by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CorVel by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CorVel by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.