Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 497,500 shares, anincreaseof61.3% from the July 31st total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICGUF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intermediate Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ICGUF stock remained flat at $27.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

