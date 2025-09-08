India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, adeclineof42.1% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

India Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INQQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. India Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Get India Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of India Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of India Internet ETF by 1,580.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 243,153 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of India Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in India Internet ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period.

About India Internet ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for India Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.