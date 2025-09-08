Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 545475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.
The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Atour Lifestyle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.
