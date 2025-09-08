Patrick Downey Purchases 25,000 Shares of Orocobre (ASX:ORE) Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Downey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,250.00.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orocobre alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Patrick Downey bought 50,000 shares of Orocobre stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00.

Orocobre Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.