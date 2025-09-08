Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $294.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $305.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

