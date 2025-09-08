iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 351,900 shares, anincreaseof62.0% from the July 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth $652,000.

Shares of EIDO stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,289. The company has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

