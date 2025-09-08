UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH is MBB Public Markets I LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.1% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $315.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.78 and a 200 day moving average of $372.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

