VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Short Interest Up 64.9% in August

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,280,000 shares, agrowthof64.9% from the July 31st total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 977,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 977,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. 298,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.