JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 239910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 14,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $690,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 671,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,103,812.02. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $1,390,445.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,937,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,904,719.58. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,522 shares of company stock worth $20,456,252. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

