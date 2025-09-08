RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 4194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $541.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

