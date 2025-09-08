RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 4194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $541.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About RPAR Risk Parity ETF
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPAR Risk Parity ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.