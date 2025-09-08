Short Interest in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Increases By 63.0%

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,260,000 shares, agrowthof63.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently,2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently,2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 277,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,453. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.