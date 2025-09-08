Short Interest in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Grows By 63.5%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,300 shares, anincreaseof63.5% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:MIDU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.07. 20,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $70.24.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

