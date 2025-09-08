Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PG opened at $160.08 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.