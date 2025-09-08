Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $324.00 to $365.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Insulet traded as high as $350.00 and last traded at $346.70, with a volume of 74986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.43.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PODD. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insulet Trading Down 0.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.55 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.