Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $913.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $936.79 and its 200 day moving average is $922.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

