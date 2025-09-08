Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

