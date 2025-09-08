2,504 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,418,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,939,000 after acquiring an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $132.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

