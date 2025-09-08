Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 459,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 50,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hempalta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.