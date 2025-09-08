Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 63.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,500 shares, agrowthof63.7% from the July 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,869. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
