Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 145 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $492.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.72 and its 200 day moving average is $452.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,763. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

