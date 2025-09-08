Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bullish to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bullish currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Bullish Price Performance

About Bullish

Shares of BLSH stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 834,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,389. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,010.96. Bullish has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

