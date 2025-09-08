United Services Automobile Association Has $2.33 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,320 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 152.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

