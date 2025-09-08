Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.97 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 2715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $3,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

