Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,302.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $726.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $942.35. The company has a market capitalization of $687.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

