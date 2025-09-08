Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 888682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

