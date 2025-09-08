Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 71268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,595,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 1,921,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,601,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 712,257 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,026,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

