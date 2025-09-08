Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Trading Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.94 ($0.61). 2,790,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 842,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.68).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gaming Realms from GBX 57 to GBX 67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Gaming Realms from GBX 60 to GBX 75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming Realms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.94. The company has a market cap of £130.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,544.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Robert Green sold 200,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total transaction of £102,000. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

