Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Mapfre Price Performance
OTCMKTS MPFRY remained flat at $8.39 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.12.
About Mapfre
