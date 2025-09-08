Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

OTCMKTS MPFRY remained flat at $8.39 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Get Mapfre alerts:

About Mapfre

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.