Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 74 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management boosted its position in RTX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $157.67 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

