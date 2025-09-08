Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 28657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,191.4% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 439,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

