BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,400 shares, agrowthof64.2% from the July 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

