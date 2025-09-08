Financial Review: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peloton Interactive and Massimo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 0 9 8 0 2.47 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $9.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Massimo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.49 billion 1.34 -$118.90 million ($0.31) -26.37 Massimo Group $111.21 million 0.89 $1.76 million ($0.12) -19.79

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Massimo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -4.78% N/A -5.63% Massimo Group -6.11% -23.03% -9.51%

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Massimo Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

