Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Insider Mark Johnson Acquires 500,000 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson bought 500,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.10.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, rare earth elements, copper, and strontium. The company holds 100% interests in its flagship project the Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth project situated in San Bernardino County, California.

