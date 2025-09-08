United Services Automobile Association Sells 250,023 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250,023 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $465.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

