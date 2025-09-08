Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,100 shares, adropof42.5% from the July 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Kenon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,281,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,157,000 after purchasing an additional 234,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kenon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Kenon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 217,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenon by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenon stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840. Kenon has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 63.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

