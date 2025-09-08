Head to Head Analysis: Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) and Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and Polyrizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 8 3 0 2.27 Polyrizon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Qiagen currently has a consensus price target of $49.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Qiagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Polyrizon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qiagen and Polyrizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 18.30% 14.77% 8.87% Polyrizon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and Polyrizon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.98 billion 5.34 $83.59 million $1.69 28.10 Polyrizon N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Polyrizon.

Summary

Qiagen beats Polyrizon on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

