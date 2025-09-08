Insider Buying: Middle Island Resources (ASX:MDI) Insider Acquires 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$315,000.00.

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Daniel Raihani acquired 3,500,000 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$122,500.00.

Middle Island Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Middle Island Resources Company Profile

Middle Island Resources Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for copper and gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Barkly project that comprises 16 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 6,918 square kilometers located in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory.

