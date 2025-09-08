SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 292051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

