Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,500 shares, adecreaseof30.7% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of QLGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,434. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

About Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.