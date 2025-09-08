Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,500 shares, adecreaseof30.7% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently,2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of QLGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,434. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.
