Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Up 34.2% in August

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,050,000 shares, agrowthof34.2% from the July 31st total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Renovaro Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:RENB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,101. Renovaro has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Renovaro by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Renovaro by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Renovaro by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 110,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.