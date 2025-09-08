Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 305842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Globant by 194.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 214.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 186.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

