Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,140,000 shares, agrowthof51.6% from the July 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,923. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,060,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,018,068.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,828. This represents a 98.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $31,759,978. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Roku by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Roku by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 321,307 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.