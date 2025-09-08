Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 2369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Bridgestone Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.