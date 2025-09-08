MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.94 and last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 453637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.78.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Up 1.9%

MEG Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MEG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.