Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.61 and last traded at C$19.14, with a volume of 21539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

