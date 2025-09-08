Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 549470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The stock has a market cap of $726.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

